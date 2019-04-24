TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON EAST MAIN STREET

On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on East
Main Street . Officers made contact with Jessica Craine, the driver, and received consent to
search the vehicle. Officers also searched Craine’s purse and located a metal
container that contained methamphetamine.
Officers also made contact with Ron Grider, the passenger, and located a glass
pipe in his pocket with methamphetamine residue.
Jessica Craine, of Cave City, was arrested and charged with first degree possession
of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine).
Ron Grider, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of
a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine) and possession of
drug paraphernalia.
The arrest was made by Officer Tim Maniere, assisted by Officer Hayden Phillips.
