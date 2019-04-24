WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON EAST MAIN STREET

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on East
Main Street . Officers made contact with Jessica Craine, the driver, and received consent to
search the vehicle. Officers also searched Craine’s purse and located a metal
container that contained methamphetamine.

Officers also made contact with Ron Grider, the passenger, and located a glass
pipe in his pocket with methamphetamine residue.

Jessica Craine, of Cave City, was arrested and charged with first degree possession
of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine).

Ron Grider, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of
a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine) and possession of
drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Tim Maniere, assisted by Officer Hayden Phillips.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.