Two dead after collision near Burkesville

BURKESVILLE, Ky. – Two people have died after a vehicle collision Sunday. The accident occurred near Burkesville.

Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Susan Harper and 42-year-old Joseph Curry were in a vehicle together travelling east on KY-90. Harper’s vehicle hit rumble strips on the right shoulder of the roadway which caused her to overcorrect and cross into the path of a pickup truck.

Police say 30-year-old Robert Hostetler of Burkesville was driving the pickup truck.

The Cumberland County Coroner pronounced Curry dead at the scene. Harper died sometime later after she was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital. Police say Hostetler was not injured in the collision.

All parties were wearing seat belts.