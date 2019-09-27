Two injured in Metcalfe County crash

0 Shares

Several people were injured in a crash near Knob Lick in Metcalfe County Thursday.

The Metcalfe Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to a single vehicle injury collision along Knob Lick Road. Upon arrival, the officer determined 18-year-old Shelby Williams of Horse Cave lost control of her vehicle and crashed off the roadway. Williams overturned the vehicle several times.

Police say a 17-year-old passenger was in the car at the time. Williams and the passenger were transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police also say several motorists were on the scene to help Williams and the passenger after the accident.