Two injured in Sunday motorcycle crash; one arrested on DUI, assault charges

0 Shares

ETOILE, Ky. – A man was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital Sunday night after an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Caney Fork Road and Gillon Road. Authorities say the accident occured just after 8 p.m.

According to police, 23-year-old Corey Sherfey, of Etoile, was traveling south on Caney Fork Road on a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle when 44-year-old James Moore, of Fountain Run, pulled into Sherfey’s path. Moore was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota. Police say Moore had one passenger in his vehicle who sustained injuries.

Sherfey was flown from T.J. Samson Hospital to the University of Louisville Hospital. 19-year-old Jeremy Anderson, who was in Moore’s vehicle, was flown from T.J. Samson Hospital to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Moore, of Fountain Run, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; and first degree assault. He is being held on two $30,000 bonds and is scheduled to be in court Monday at 1 p.m.