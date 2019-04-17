TWO KILLED IN SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION TUESDAY IN WARREN COUNTY

0 Shares

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle injury collision in the 1800 Block of Hays Lodge Road, Tuesday, April 16 around 4:30PM.

The preliminary investigation indicated that 20 year old Aaron T Wingfield of Bowling Green and his passenger 23 year old Krista Vincent of Smiths Grove were traveling south bound on Hays Lodge Road in a red 2001 Ford Taurus. Wingfield lost control of the vehicle when coming to the top of a hill, while attempting to regain control he

over corrected causing the vehicle to collide with a tree. Both subjects were deceased upon deputies

arrival.