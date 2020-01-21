Two killed in Trigg County crash, others injured

6 Shares

CADIZ, Ky. – A Sunday crash resulted in two deaths and several injuries, Kentucky State Police say.

KSP Post 1 was called to the scene of a possible fatal collision at the intersection of US Highway 68 and KY 139 in Cadiz. Police say preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck hit a passenger car when the car’s driver failed to yield at a stop sign. Tyler Dodson, 24, of Murray, was driving the pickup truck. Brandon Hare, 21, of Cadiz, was driving the passenger car.

Hare died at the scene of the accident. Hare’s passenger Jarod A. Ballengee, 20, also of Cadiz, was transported to the Trigg County Hospital where he later died.

Dodson and two other passengers sustained injuries from the collision. Those passengers were identified as Dorothy S. Dodson, 69, of Fancy Farm, and Mason L. Dodson, 23, of Murray.

The Trigg County Coroner has requested an autopsy be completed on Hare’s body. KSP say that autopsy was set for Jan. 19.

