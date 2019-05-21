WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Two men arrested following Metcalfe County traffic stop

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Two men have been arrested in Metcalfe County after a traffic stop last week.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Bill Pedigo Road in the Sulpher Well community of Metcalfe County on Saturday.

A 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was stopped for multiple equipment violations. The operator was identified as Kenneth T. Chapman, 46, of Bowling Green. The passenger was identified as Mark C. Jessee, 46, of Glasgow.

During the course of the vehicle stop, it was determined Chapman was under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Chapman was placed under arrest.

Police searched the vehicle and located several items of drug paraphernalia, according to a department news release. Jessee had unprescribed controlled substances in his possession.

Kenneth Chapman was arrested and charged with failure to illuminate a license plate; no tail lamps; DUI, third offense; driving with a DUI suspended license, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

 

Jessee was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both parties were lodged in the Barren County Jail.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.