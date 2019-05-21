Two men arrested following Metcalfe County traffic stop

0 Shares

Two men have been arrested in Metcalfe County after a traffic stop last week.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Bill Pedigo Road in the Sulpher Well community of Metcalfe County on Saturday.

A 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was stopped for multiple equipment violations. The operator was identified as Kenneth T. Chapman, 46, of Bowling Green. The passenger was identified as Mark C. Jessee, 46, of Glasgow.

During the course of the vehicle stop, it was determined Chapman was under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Chapman was placed under arrest.

Police searched the vehicle and located several items of drug paraphernalia, according to a department news release. Jessee had unprescribed controlled substances in his possession.

Kenneth Chapman was arrested and charged with failure to illuminate a license plate; no tail lamps; DUI, third offense; driving with a DUI suspended license, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Jessee was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both parties were lodged in the Barren County Jail.