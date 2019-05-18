TWO MICHIGAN MEN INJURED IN PLANE CRASH NEAR GLASGOW

0 Shares

Just after 2pm Saturday afternoon emergency personnel responded to Perkins Road in Glasgow for a call of an airplane crash.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with two male subjects and confirmed they were the only two people aboard the aircraft. The airplane was located at the entrance to Perkins Road and was partially on the road with the nose of the plane in a small ditch/grass area. The pilot advised Officers that he had just took off from Glasgow Municipal Airport when the airplane begin to loose power and they were not able to make it back to the airport. Both the pilot and passenger of the plane refused transport by EMS. Both men were from Trenton Michigan.

Crews are on the scene and Perkins Road will be closed until the scene is cleared up. Both the FAA and NTSB have been notified.