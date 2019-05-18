WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

TWO MICHIGAN MEN INJURED IN PLANE CRASH NEAR GLASGOW

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Just after 2pm Saturday afternoon emergency personnel responded to Perkins Road in Glasgow  for a call of an airplane crash.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with two male subjects and confirmed they were the only two people aboard the aircraft. The airplane was located at the entrance to Perkins Road and was partially on the road with the nose of the plane in a small ditch/grass area. The pilot advised Officers that he had just took off from Glasgow Municipal Airport when the airplane begin to loose power and they were not able to make it back to the airport. Both the pilot and passenger of the plane refused transport by EMS. Both men were from Trenton Michigan. 

Crews are on the scene and Perkins Road will be closed until the scene is cleared up.  Both the FAA and NTSB have been notified. 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.