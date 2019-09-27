Two separate accidents involving fatalities causing major delays on I65

1 Shares

An accident this morning on Interstate 65 has left the roadway completely blocked in the southbound lanes. Another accident has also occurred and both involve fatalities.

Authorities say the secondary crash occurred near mile marker 83. The interstate is blocked at mile marker 79 and 83. Both accidents involve a fatality, according to a news release.

The mandatory detour is now exit 86 at Glendale to US 31W. Motorists can return to Interstate 65 at the exit 76 interchange at Upton. The total clean up with reconstruction is now five to seven hours.

Motorists caught in the queue between each scene and the exit ramp are slowly being turned around, according to the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

Motorists approaching the area are encouraged to plan alternate routes in advance of the detour due to heavy traffic. For those travelling toward Bowling Green, the best option is exit 91 to Western Kentucky Parkway westbound and then to Interstate 165 southbound to rejoin Interstate 65 in Bowling Green. Officials say this route is a 20 minute deviation from the normal southbound trip down Interstate 65.

Local traffic along US 31W and intersecting routes has been noted as heavy. Traffic is congested and authorities urge motorists to use extreme caution at intersections and entrances.

Emergency responders are on scene at the accidents.