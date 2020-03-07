Two Tennesseans arrested in Glasgow with significant amounts of marijuana, money

0 Shares

Mickey Poole, 59, was arrested by Glasgow Police Saturday morning after a traffic stop. Poole possessed over 4 lbs of marijuana in his car.

PHOTOS: Barren County Detention Center and Glasgow Police Deparment.

GLASGOW, Ky. – A traffic stop along Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway Saturday resulted in two drug arrests.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle and discovered via an open air sniff that the passenger side of the car had drugs. Officers conducted a search of the car and located four large vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. The total weight was 4 lbs and 6.8 ounces, police said.

A significant amount of cash money was also found.

Mickey K. Poole, 59, of Bethpage, Tenn., was arrested and charged with speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces but under 5 lbs, first offense).

William K. Poole, 54, of Westmoreland, Tenn., was also arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces but under 5 lbs, first offense).

