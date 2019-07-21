Glasgow man dead after collision on I65 early Sunday

0 Shares

A Glasgow man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a semi early Sunday.

Kentucky State Police say a motorcycle crashed into the rear of a commercial semi-truck near mile marker 20 on Interstate 65. The crash happened in the northbound lane.

Police say 32-year-old Cody J. Glass, of Glasgow, was traveling northbound on Interstate 65 when he struck a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck with his 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle. According to a KSP news release, 42-year-old Thomas J. Baker of Prattville, Ala., was operating the semi-truck.

Glass was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.