United Way offers resources via 2-1-1 hotline

GLASGOW, Ky. – With a growing number of jobless Kentuckians and those without resources, United Way of Southern Kentucky has stepped into place to help.

United Way serves 10 counties in southern Kentucky, including Barren County. They have a hotline used for several emergencies, in which people in the 10-county region can call and seek help.

Elizabeth Newbould, Director of Marketing and Communications for United Way of Southern Kentucky, said the services include most emergencies aside from life-threatening or health-related emergencies.

“Whether that’s food, shelter, bills, looking where to get prescriptions covered under certain grants – and things like that – 2-1-1 answers those calls,” Newbould said.

United Way has a database that contains over 500 local non-profits in the 10-county area. When someone calls the 2-1-1 hotline, the person is referred to one or several of those resources.

“We’re able to refer individuals to non-profits that might be able to help them with those things,” Newbould said.

Calls have increased during the pandemic, and United Way has increased the number of agents working in the call center.

“Whatever their needs are they’re welcome to call, and we’ll hopefully get them referred to agencies that can help them,” Newbould said.

United Way can also be reached toll-free at 1 (844) 966-0906. The number is available 24/7, Newbould said.

United Way is working with Feeding America, which partnered with the USDA to obtain food during the pandemic.

All information is kept confidential.

