University of Kentucky to conduct online classes for remainder of Spring 2020 semester, postpones commencement

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto announced Tuesday morning classes will remain online for the remainder of the spring semester, and spring graduation ceremonies are postponed.

The university formerly announced classes would resume April 3 in a face-to-face format. That has since been revised.

“Instruction will move to online or other alternative learning formats, effective March 23 through the end of the Spring 2020 semester,” Capilouto said in a Tuesday news release.

In addition to the cancellation of face-to-face classes, the university said students should make plans to return home to study.

“We are requiring students to return to their homes unless they receive approval to remain on campus,” Capilouto said.

More details will be announced regarding moving out of residence halls by March 19.

The university is also developing a process for refunds for housing and dining.

University buildings will be closed to the public for the next three days.

The Spring 2020 Commencement is also postponed. Capilouto said a time will be scheduled to celebrate “when we are able to do so in a health and safe environment.”

The COVID-19 response does not change the semester completion date for students, nor does it affect the timeline for student earning their degrees, Capilouto said.

