WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS URGE LAWMAKERS TO SUPPORT PENSION PROPOSAL

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The presidents of several regional universities in Kentucky are urging lawmakers to support a pension proposal drafted by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.

A letter dated Thursday says the governor’s proposal provides “meaningful reform” while preserving “institutional choice.”

Bevin is expected to call lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider a pension bill aimed at giving relief to regional universities and many agencies facing surging pension costs.

The letter was signed by the presidents of Western Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Murray State University, Morehead State University and Northern Kentucky University.

Also signing it were the presidents of the Council on Postsecondary Education and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

It comes a day after the advocacy group Kentucky Government Retirees called the proposal “bad funding policy” and urged lawmakers to reject it.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.