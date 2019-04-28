UPCOMING TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR KYTC DISTRICT 3

0 Shares

District 3 traffic impact report April 29 for through May 3

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (April 26, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for April 29 through May 3 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

I-65

· Two lanes in the northbound direction are expected to be closed beginning Tuesday, April 30 at the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway interchange at the 43 mile marker. The closure will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The closure will be done nightly for approximately two weeks. Once the northbound direction is completed crews will switch to the southbound direction. Law enforcement will be present during the closures. The work is weather dependent so it’s possible the schedule could change.

I-165 (Formerly the Natcher Parkway)

· A lane closure is in place in the northbound direction between exit 3 (US 31-W Nashville Road) and exit 5 (US 68 Russellville Road). Construction to lengthen the ramps and widen the bridge over the railroad tracks is currently underway. Travel delays are possible during peak drive time hours. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

· Motorists should expect lane closures from the Butler County line to just before exit 26 northbound for repairs Monday. Resurfacing from the Green River Bridge to the Ohio County line in both directions is expected to begin after the repairs are made.

Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway

· A bridge painting project on the bridge over I-65 could begin with shoulder and lane closures. The work is weather dependent. Please use caution while traveling in this area.

Allen County

· KY 98 Brownsford Road- Work will continue on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. The remainder of the new road has been reopened this week and traffic removed from the temporary diversion. Speed limit throughout the new roadway will remain at 35 MPH until construction is complete. Motorist should use caution to obey the lowered speed limits while traveling in the area.

· KY 585 Old Franklin Road- Crews will be present to begin work on a resurfacing project on KY 585 from KY 1332 to Allen/Simpson County line. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during working hours.

Edmonson County

· Brownsville Road KY 259 – Contractors are expected to work on a preventive maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 259 from the Warren County line extending north towards KY 101, a distance of 8.84 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Logan County

· KY 2369 Dennis Corinth Rd mile point 0-4 – Crews will be performing shouldering operations. Motorists could experience some short delays during this work.

Metcalfe County

· KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Contractors are expected to work on a project that will replace the bridge and approaches over Rogers Creek. The project is 0.5 miles in length and begins at Robertson Shaw Road extending north to Radford Martin Road. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as work on this project continue.

Monroe County

· KY 100 Center Point Road (Mile Point 24) – A temporary traffic signal remains in place to keep motorist off an area of roadway that has slid during winter rains. KYTC is in the process of letting a contract to repair the slide, the temporary signal will remain in place until the slide is repaired.

· Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely.

Simpson County

· KY 100 west from KY 1008 to Logan County line- Work continues on a resurfacing and curve improvement project in the area. Paving and earths work operations will require traffic to be down to one lane in multiple locations throughout the project and motorist should use caution while traveling through the project.