UPDATE: Election numbers pour in as polls close across the state

Governor Dem – Primary

653 of 3,686 precincts – 18 percent
Rocky Adkins 32,384 – 43 percent
Andy Beshear 23,661 – 32 percent
Adam Edelen 17,190 – 23 percent
Geoffrey Young 1,733 – 2 percent
Governor GOP – Primary

647 of 3,686 precincts – 18 percent
Matthew Bevin (i) 29,206 – 52 percent
Robert Goforth 22,595 – 40 percent
William Woods 3,177 – 6 percent
Ike Lawrence 1,521 – 3 percent
Secretary of State Dem – Primary

657 of 3,686 precincts – 18 percent
x-Heather French Henry 49,979 – 71 percent
Jason Griffith 9,153 – 13 percent
Jason Belcher 8,914 – 13 percent
Geoff Sebesta 2,271 – 3 percent
Secretary of State GOP – Primary

621 of 3,686 precincts – 17 percent
Michael Adams 19,319 – 40 percent
Andrew English 13,298 – 28 percent
Stephen Knipper 9,332 – 19 percent
Carl Nett 6,032 – 13 percent
Attorney General GOP – Primary

621 of 3,686 precincts – 17 percent
Daniel Cameron 25,663 – 51 percent
Wil Schroder 24,678 – 49 percent
Auditor Dem – Primary

586 of 3,686 precincts – 16 percent
Sheri Donahue 22,162 – 45 percent
Kelsey Hayes Coots 17,089 – 35 percent
Chris Tobe 9,616 – 20 percent
Treasurer Dem – Primary

580 of 3,686 precincts – 16 percent
Michael Bowman 35,111 – 64 percent
Josh Mers 19,881 – 36 percent
Agriculture Commissioner Dem – Primary

580 of 3,686 precincts – 16 percent
Robert Haley Conway 34,398 – 60 percent
Joe Trigg 23,176 – 40 percent
Agriculture Commissioner GOP – Primary

546 of 3,686 precincts – 15 percent
x-Ryan Quarles (i) 33,569 – 82 percent
Bill Polyniak 7,472 – 18 percent
AP Elections 05-21-2019 19:20

