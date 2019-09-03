Update: One arrest made in shots-fired incident, no injuries

19 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. –Glasgow Police Public Information Officer Lieutenant Terry Flatt notified WCLU News in an email just after midnight and detailed police were on scene of a shooting incident. The release said the shots were fired near Vine Street in Glasgow.

Later this morning, Lieutenant Flatt informed WCLU News that an arrest has been made in the case…

Police say 33-year-old Andrew Olin was arrested on charges relating to first degree wanton endangerment; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Officers confirmed the shots came from a 9 mm handgun.

Olin was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Police continue to investigate.