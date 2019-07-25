UPDATE: Park City woman dies after motorcycle collision Wednesday

0 Shares

A woman has died after a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning.

According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Kristie M. Hendricks of Park City crashed her motorcycle into the rear of a truck on Edmonton Road near Old Mayfield Road. Police say 25-year-old James Ferguson, of Glasgow, was stopped in the eastbound direction to make a left turn when Hendricks collided with his truck from the back.

After the collision, Hendricks’ motorcycle went into the opposing lane and collided with a semi travelling west on US-68.

Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no other injuries were reported.