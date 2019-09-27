UPDATE: Partial clearing of I65 crash sites

0 Shares

Two fatality car accidents that closed a portion of Interstate 65 have been partially cleared.

According to a news release, the scene at mile marker 83 has been cleared. The interstate is open at that location but the other portion of the roadway is still blocked.

One lane is now open at mile marker 79. Clean up still continues at that location, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Detours have been removed but traffic remains congested all around the area. Motorists are urged to continue exercising patience and caution.