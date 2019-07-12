UPDATE: Southern Fried Nuptials dinner to begin at 6 tonight

0 Shares

The Far Off Broadway Players will put on Southern Fried Nuptials this weekend at the Cave City Convention Center.

Officials with the production say some confusion has arisen in the community regarding the correct times of the production. July 12 and 13 production are also accompanied with a pre-show dinner. Dinner show director Charlie Goodman says the dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the show will follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show must be pre-ordered. The production will also be featured Sunday during a matinee showing at 2 p.m.