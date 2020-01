UPDATE: Woman identified in Warren County fatality accident

1 Shares

UPDATE (Saturday at 10:50 a.m.):

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office identified Floy Ann Grimes, 57, of Bowling Green as the deceased in an accident that occurred along KY Highway 185 Friday.

Friday at 9 p.m. :

ANNA, Ky. – A person is dead after a car accident Friday in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10,000 block of Kentucky Highway 185 in reference to an injury collision.

A vehicle purportedly lost control and left the roadway before crashing into a tree on its driver side, police said. As a result, a person died and was pronounced dead upon first responders’ arrival.

Authorities are not releasing a name in connection to the accident until all family is notified, a news release said.

