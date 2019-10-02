Upton man requests nude images, sends own images to minor

0 Shares

A Kentucky man is behind bars on prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Larry Oldham in Upton Tuesday. He was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Police say Oldham was communicating with a minor in attempt to obtain nude images. He also sent nude pictures of himself.

Oldham is currently charged with two counts of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor or peace officer regarding a sex offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Oldham was also charged with three counts of distribution of obscene material to a minor. Each count is a Class-A misdemeanor and punishable by up to one year in prison.

He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.