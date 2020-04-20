Urban Den partners with Barren County Tourism Commission, coffee shops to provide hand sanitizer to patrons

12 Shares

MacLean Lessenberry and Carsen Inman hold bottles of hand sanitizer made at The Urban Den in downtown Glasgow April 17, 2020. Inman operates the store that offers electic goods.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – One hundred local-made bottles of hand sanitizer will hit the community’s hands Monday for free.

Carsen Inman owns the Urban Den and said she started making sanitizer in response to COVID-19. Inman operates a full apothecary bar and said it was no problem to obtain the ingredients she needed for the product.

“I decided that I would transition from doing as many perfumes and room sprays right now in to hand sanitizer since I already had all the essentials to make hand santizier,” Inman said.

The sanitizer recipe includes Aloe, rubbing alcohol, essential oils and distilled water. Inman also uses grapeseed oil in some forms she offers.

In an effort to support local business, the Barren County Tourism Commission bought 100 bottles of sanitizer from The Urban Den. That effort will impact the community three ways.

MacLean Lessenberry, director of the Barren County Tourism Commission, said three coffee shops received 30 bottles to distribute to their customers Monday. Those bottles were given to Fine Arts Bistro, King’s Cafe and Southern Cup Coffee and Cafe.

“We kind of wanted to do a three way support local campaign,” Lessenberry said.

The first 30 customers that buy a product from those businesses will receive a free bottle of Inman’s sanitizer. Lessenberry said that effort offers The Urban Den, Barren County Tourism and the coffee shops the opportunity to be supported.

As for the inital production, Inman combines simple ingredients to make the sanitizer. Lemon, eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, peppermint and clove oil variations were used in the bottles given out Monday. Those ingredients are bottled into a sustainable glass bottle and topped with an adapter to spray the sanitizer. Inman said she chose a spray rather than a gel to allow convenient use of the product.

“It allows less contact,” Inman said.

Users can spray the product onto their hands and other surfaces like steering wheels.

Customers have responded well to the business’s closure, Inman said. She’s offering online ordering for certain products, and business has remained “steady.”

“I’ve advertised it online, so that’s caught some attention,” Inman said.

Inman made an online chart that enables customers to check certain features about their orders. That has enabled customers the chance to shop local amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten bottles remain after 90 were given to the coffee shops. Lessenberry said the tourism commission will distribute the remaining bottles.

