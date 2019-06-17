0 Shares

Uriah Hammer, age 78, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Hammer of Glasgow, Kentucky, step-son, Mark Downton of Willow Shade, Kentucky, and step-granddaughter, Robin Downton.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.