WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

URIAH HAMMER

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Uriah Hammer, age 78, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Hammer of Glasgow, Kentucky, step-son, Mark Downton of Willow Shade, Kentucky, and step-granddaughter, Robin Downton.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.