Utility project along U.S. 31W in Bowling Green to cause delays Thursday evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A utility project is set to be underway Thursday evening in Bowling Green, and some traffic impacts are possible.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a utility project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will create lane closures at two intersections on the U.S. 31-W bypass in Bowling Green.

The lane closures are expected to take place in both locations beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. The work is expected to take about six hours to complete.

The U.S. 31-W and Kentucky 234 (Fairview Avenue) and U.S. 31-W and Lehman Avenue intersections will be impacted, the KYTC says.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

