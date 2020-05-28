Utility project along U.S. 31W in Bowling Green to cause delays Thursday evening
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A utility project is set to be underway Thursday evening in Bowling Green, and some traffic impacts are possible.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a utility project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will create lane closures at two intersections on the U.S. 31-W bypass in Bowling Green.
The lane closures are expected to take place in both locations beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. The work is expected to take about six hours to complete.
The U.S. 31-W and Kentucky 234 (Fairview Avenue) and U.S. 31-W and Lehman Avenue intersections will be impacted, the KYTC says.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.