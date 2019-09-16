0 Shares

Vada B. Sexton, 87, Cave City, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Metcalfe County, she was a daughter of the late Cephus and Ivera Hagan Garmon. She was the wife of the late Challman Sexton. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crochet.

Survivors include four children: Daryl Sexton of Prestonsburg, KY, Jerry Sexton and wife Darlene of Cave City, Dianne Gaines and husband Doug of Clarksville, TN, and Elaine Thompson and husband Brett of Hardyville; eight grandchildren: Cassandra Hare and husband Kevin, Adam Gaines and wife Shelly, Aaron Thompson, Matt Sexton and fiancée Deanna Parsley, Andy Thompson, Karli Blackburn and husband Mike, Kati Jessee and husband Richard, Leanna Newsome and husband Charles, and Tabitha Foerster Wilson; twelve great-grandchildren: Austin Honeycutt, Aleigha Hare and fiancé Kyle Hishmeh, Jordan Hare, Oakley Jessee, Adly Gaines, Ashley Gaines, Nash Blackburn, Maisyn Blackburn, Patrick Johnson, Derek Newsome, Jacob Pippin, and Nealie Pippin; one sister, Alyne Froedge of Edmonton; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Wayne Sexton; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Sexton; three grandchildren: Gary Green, Steven Johnson, and Phillip Daryl Sexton, Jr.; one great-grandchild, Owen Jessee; two sisters: Vangelean Sexton and Vanetta Brown.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.