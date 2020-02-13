0 Shares

Vallentino Crain, age 65 of Leitchfield passed away Thursday at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Orval & Ruby Cross Crain. He was preceded in death by a son David Crain and a sister Gladys Crain.

He is survived by:

One daughter-Vanessa Moldon of Horse Cave

One son-Kerry Crain of Munfordville

Two sisters-Linda Smith & Barbara Williams

four brothers-Von Crain, Carlos Crain, Robert Crain & Jimmy Crain

Graveside service for Vallentino Crain will be 11am Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Walters Community Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Moldon officiating.

There will be no visitation. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

