Valonda Estes Jessie age 78 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lucian and Vola Estes Reece. Valonda was a homemaker and member of the Chestnut Grove Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Jessee Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

She is survived by one daughter Rachael Jessie of Edmonton. Two stepsons Danny (Ruthie) Jessie and Mike Jessie all of Edmonton. One step daughter Debbie Jessie of Edmonton. A stepdaughter in law Mary Jessie of Edmonton and step grandson Brian Jessie of Edmonton. One aunt Thressia Reece of Edmonton. Valonda is also survived by several cousins.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Mitchell Jessie and a stepson Tony Jessie.

