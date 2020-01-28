0 Shares

Velma B. Smith, 80, Glasgow, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Glasgow State Nursing Facility. Velma was born and raised in the Slick Rock community and attending the Slick Rock School. She enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors.

Survivors include two daughters: Lou Ann Williams (Junior) and Betty Lou Simpson (Steve); fours sons: Levy Lee McClellan, Jerry Lynn McClellan (Stephanie), Timmy Joe McClellan (Bonnie), and Keith McClellan ( Liz); eighteen grandchildren: Jason Williams, Celesta Williams, Savannah Depp, Joseph McClellan, Matt McClellan, Sara Elliott, Carla Grant, Nick McClellan, Ashley Russell, Zandrhea McClellan, Alisha Bennett, Shannon McClellan, Jonathan McClellan, Straddie Simpson, Cody McClellan, Kim McClellan, Misty Bowe, Christy McClellan and forty-six great-grandchildren; one sister: Alma Daffron.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl Broady and Allie Bell Bunch Broady, a son Elby Dewayne McClellan, two grandson Steven Bogard Simpson and Joshua McClellan; two granddaughters: Mindy McClellan and Amanda Forbis; one great grandson Elijah Elmore; two brothers: Clifton Lee Broady and Owen Broady; and one sister Magaline Barrett.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Peers Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

