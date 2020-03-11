0 Shares

Velma Ruth Sowers, age 88, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 10 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The daughter of the late James C. Williams and the late Tippie (Kinslow) Williams, she was born in Glasgow on January 23, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Cecil Willis Sowers. Velma was a member of New Life Ministry Church in Park City and retired from Kentucky Pants Factory.

She is survived by five children; Edmond “Jim” Sowers (Carrie), Smiths Grove, Carolyn Turner Rich (Bob), Glasgow, Brenda Gossett (Jimmie), Park City, David Sowers (Tracy), Glasgow, Ann Kelly (Kevin), Glasgow; 13 grandchildren, Chad Sowers (Robyn), Shawn Sowers (Beth), Dalton Sowers, Daniel Turner (Molly), Casey Turner, Dusty Gossett (Chelsea), Halie Thomas (Ben), Justin Sowers (Rayli), Brandon Kelly (Jennifer), Jeanne Ann Kelly, Zackary Kelly; 13 great grandchildren, Luke and Bailey Sowers, Hunter and Lily Sowers, Grady and Anabelle Turner, Jonah, Addie and Tate Thomas, Gracie Sowers, Kemble Gossett, Jace Kelly, Jakeb Kelly.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Francis Knight and Mary Tozier; one brother, Harry Williams.

Our sweet momma went home to be with her Jesus. Her faith was there for all to see. Her devotion to her church and family was her life. She raised five strong children.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, March 13 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Life Ministry in Park City.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Sowers.

