Velma Sue (Coon) Ehresman, 81, of Bowling Green, Ky., died May 5, 2020. Sue was born on Dec. 28, 1938, in Angola, Ind., to Lula D. (Henry) and Edwin M. Coon. The eldest of three siblings, she was a nurturer from the start.

Sue was valedictorian of the class of 1956 from New Carlisle High School in New Carlisle, Ind. Sue and Norman D. Ehresman were married on Sept. 1, 1956, and moved to Fort Sill, Okla., where he was on active duty in the United States Army. Through his military service, they moved several times and eventually settled in Bowling Green, Ky., in 1969. In 1971, they moved to a farm, where she lived until her passing.

She received an Associate of Arts degree in Real Estate in 1981 from Western Kentucky University, and she sold real estate with Tarter Realty & Auction Company. Sue was the bookkeeper for many years at Internal Medicine Associates and later PrimeCare Medicine Associates.

Sue was a strong believer in community and was a member of several different groups and organizations, including the Western Kentucky University Faculty Wives Club, Warren County Homemakers, Warren County Extension Office and the Kentucky Extension Advisory Council, her longtime Canasta card groups, the Society for Lifelong Learning, and the Ephram White Senior Center.

She loved gardening, birds, going to the farmers markets, decorating for holidays, and giving gifts. She was an amazing cook and many enjoyed a meal or party at “the best restaurant in town.” Sue was a voracious reader who inspired a love of reading in her family, and she greatly enjoyed audiobooks later in life. She loved cowboys, mysteries, and a happily ever after.

Sue was perpetually happy and could almost always be found humming a tune. She was a feisty Euchre player, and many were lucky to receive “lessons” on the card game from her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Norman D. Ehresman; her daughter, Peggy Sue Ehresman; and brother, David Coon.

All of Bowling Green, Ky., she is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Cindy L. Ehresman and Linda L. (Ehresman) Jenkins; son-in-law, Alan R. Jenkins; and granddaughter, Deanna M. Jenkins. She is also survived by her brother Mike Coon (Gail) of South Bend, Ind., three sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Sue also had many cherished lifelong friends who are truly members of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Col. Norman D. and Mrs. Sue Ehresman ROTC Scholarship Fund, c/o College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd. #41016, Bowling Green, Ky., 42101 or alumni.wku.edu/ehresman.

Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

