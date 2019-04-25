WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

VERBAL THREAT MADE AT BARREN COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Barren County Schools, in collaboration with the Barren County Sheriff Department, have investigated a verbal threat made on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Barren County Middle School.  While no weapons were found on campus, such a statement is taken seriously and handled through the school discipline policy and local court system.

We are so grateful to the BCMS students who quickly reported their concern.  As a result of their reporting to administrators, we were able to respond to the situation proactively. We will remain diligent in our efforts to provide a safe and secure learning environment.

Students are encouraged to continue to report issues directly or by utilizing the STOP Tip Line at https://www.kycss.org/stop/stop.php?district=Barren.County.School.District or from the link on the Barren County Schools website.  This tip line is not for immediate action.  In case of emergency, please call 911.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.