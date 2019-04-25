VERBAL THREAT MADE AT BARREN COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

0 Shares

Barren County Schools, in collaboration with the Barren County Sheriff Department, have investigated a verbal threat made on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Barren County Middle School. While no weapons were found on campus, such a statement is taken seriously and handled through the school discipline policy and local court system.

We are so grateful to the BCMS students who quickly reported their concern. As a result of their reporting to administrators, we were able to respond to the situation proactively. We will remain diligent in our efforts to provide a safe and secure learning environment.

Students are encouraged to continue to report issues directly or by utilizing the STOP Tip Line at https://www.kycss.org/stop/ stop.php?district=Barren. County.School.District or from the link on the Barren County Schools website. This tip line is not for immediate action. In case of emergency, please call 911.