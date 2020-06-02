0 Shares

Verda Louise Bryant, age 93 of Hardyville, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a native of Hart County and member of the Monroe Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved gardening and going to church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Bryant; one son, William C. Bryant; three brothers, Jack Robertson, Charles Robertson and John Robertson Jr.; four sisters. Ruby Nell Nunn, Sybil Morgan, Mildred Bryant and Marcella Lile, one daughter-in-law, Brenda Bryant.

She is survived by three sons, Randell Bryant (Kathie) of Monroe, Danny Bryant of Greensburg and Donald “Buck” Bryant (Jenny) of Horse Cave; one daughter, Marietta Huff (Bobby) of Hardyville; 10 grandchildren, Christa Middleton, Ashley Bauer, Penny Jones, Angie Hudgins, Erica Whitlow, Randy Bryant, Ricky Bryant, Timmy Bryant, David Decker and Misty Goetze; one brother, Curtis Robertson; one daughter-in-law, Janice Bryant; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Monroe Baptist Church, under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Related