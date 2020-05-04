0 Shares

Verlon Dale Grissom age 66 of Knob Lick passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. Verlon was the son of the late James and Gladys Pedigo Grissom. Verlon was a farmer and of the protestant faith.

He survived by his wife Joyce Shirley Grissom of Knob Lick. Five children. Jessica (Daniel ) Gaskins, Melissa (Richard) Farley, Angie Coomer, Amanda Stout and Jeremy (Tonya) Coomer all of Edmonton. One sister Lavinia (Dennis) Toms of Cave City. His grandchildren. Lauren, Logan and Landon Gaskins. Ashton Stephens, Salem, Evan and Valerie Farley. Whitney Houchens (Casey) , Riley Brock, Trucker Greene, Kyndil Thompson, Samantha (Jared) Jennings, Sierra (Mason) Coomer. Great grandchildren. Caleb Houchens, Maverick Bryant, Hunter Bryant, Amelia Bryant, Zoey Jennings and Phoenix Jennings.

Verlon is also survived by a special mother in law Delphia Shirley of Edmonton. Very special friends, Darrell (Uncle Bud) Ennis and The Kentucky Headhunters. Several nieces, nephews, other family and friends also survive.

Services will be private. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Grissom. Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.

