Vernell Jean Bowles, 88, of Glasgow, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare. Born in Etoile, KY she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Erma Jewel Hunt Payne, she was a retired clerk with Town and Country Drugs and member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, William Earl Bowles; 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Payne and Ruth Payne both of Glasgow; nieces and nephews, Gary Doyel (Ann), Loretta Murrey (Harrell), Janet Thomerson all of Glasgow, Linda Bowles (Kyle), Cary Proffitt (Beth) both of Temple Hill, Jennie Daugherty (Mark), Daryl Payne (Pamela) both of Nashville,TN; several great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, along with a special care-giver Vickie Mosby.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at the A. F. Crow and Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bowles Cemetery on the Vernon School House Rd. Visitation will be on Sunday Feb.2nd 3:00pm until 7:00pm and on Monday morning until time for services.

Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of memorial contributions to the Mt Tabor Baptist Church, c/o Danny Bishop 301 Wilderness Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141 or Bowles Cemetery, c/o Reggie Ward at 650 Groce Cemetery Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141

