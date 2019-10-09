0 Shares

Survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie, of 62 years, Vernon Alford slipped away from this world into eternal rest on October 9, 2019, surrounded by family.

Vernon and Bonnie shared 6 children, Janet, Michael (Debbie), David (Kaye), Nancy, Johnny (Theresa) and Chris (Tara). They also share 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Vernon aka Vern, retired supervisor for General Motors at The Corvette Assembly Plant, was admired, respected, and loved by all who knew him.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 1:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery.