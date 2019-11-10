VETERAN’S DAY ACTIVITIES AND CLOSINGS

1 Shares

Veterans Day Dinner for all Veterans will be tonight at the National Guard Armory with beginning ceremonies at 6:30pm. The guest speaker will be MG Donald C. Storm, Retired. Sponsored by the Barren County Veterans Association, 2019.

The Barren County Government Center will be closed tomorrow observance of the Veterans Day Holiday.

The Barren County Clerk’s office will be closed tomorrow in observance of the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed tomorrow in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, November 12. Also the Landfill will be close this Saturday, November 9. There will be no city bus service this Monday.

The City of Cave City will be closed tomorrow in observance of Veteran’s Day. Cave City garbage will be picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council will meet tomorrow in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The library will be closed tomorrow for Veterans Day.

The Barren County Middle School will hold a Veterans Day Program tomorrow at 8AM in the school gym. The guest speaker will be Kenneth Brown, Army Airborne Retired. The Glasgow High School will also have a Veterans Day Program tomorrow at 10AM in the school gymnasium. The guest speaker will be David Scott Walker LTC Retired Army ROTC. The public is invited to attend.

Related