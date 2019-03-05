WCLU

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE TO VISIT KENTUCKY, TO VISIT DERBY GALA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Kentucky to promote the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade

Vice President Mike Pence stands with Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) in March 2018. Pence is set to visit Lexington Friday.
The Courier-Journal

accord and attend a Kentucky Derby eve party.

A White House official says the vice president will tour a small business in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday and meet with employees to talk about the trade accord.

Later Friday, Pence will attend a Derby eve gala in Frankfort.

Pence was in Kentucky in March to campaign for Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who is seeking a second term this year. Pence is among a number of Trump administration officials who have had appearances with Bevin in the past year.

Trade policies are a big issue for Kentucky’s business sector. The state’s renowned bourbon industry has been hit with retaliatory tariffs in some key markets as part of broader trade disputes.

