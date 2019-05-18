0 Shares

Vicki Faye Masters, passed away on Thursday, May, 16, 2019 at Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville, TN.

Vicki was born in Celina, TN on July 29, 1941, daughter of Bessie Lee (Baxter) and George Bennett Masters Sr. She was a retired Social Service Worker and became an avid shopper and gardener.

Vicki is survived by one daughter, Tia Marie Hughes; two brothers, George Masters Jr. and wife Linda Masters of Tompkinsville and Michael David Masters of Lafayette, TN.; one sister, Dorcas Masters Burgess of Hopkinsville, KY., and special friends Esta Caira and Kathy Sitton.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Brown and Patricia Smalling.

Graveside services will be performed Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Baxter Cemetery in Hestand, KY. Kevin Lyons officiating.