Video of Louisville police shooting shows gun near suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police have released officer body camera video in the fatal shooting of a suspect who was downtown near the city’s hospital center.

Police identified the man as 44-year-old Jessie Stringfield. Video released by the department showed a gun near Stringfield after he fell to the ground from being shot by an officer around noon on Monday.

Investigators say Stringfield tried to pull a gun on two officers as they struggled.

