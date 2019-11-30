Sat. Nov 30th, 2019

Violet Lavond Hadley

3 mins ago Henry Royse
Violet Lavond Hadley, 87, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, November
30, 2019 at her residence.  A native of Missouri, she was a daughter of the
late William Franklin Ratliff and Macedith Dewitt Ratliff.  She was a
retired operator at GTE with 29 years service and a member of the Coral Hill
Baptist Church.
          Survivors include one son Robert Blake Hadley; one sister, Oma
June Medlin of Bartlett, TN; a special daughter-in-law, Brenda; several
nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
husband William K. Hadley; two sons: William K. Hadley, Jr. and Jerry Wayne
Hadley; three sisters: Gloria Sanders, Hilda Boughay, and Carol Mick; and by
three brothers: Donald Gene Ratliff, William Edward Ratliff, and Melvin Leon
Ratliff. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday at the Hatcher &
Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm Monday at the funeral home.

 

