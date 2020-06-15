0 Shares

Virgie M. Hicks, age 82, of Pine Grove, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Hopkins Center in Woodburn, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on September 12, 1937 to the late Frank and Virginia Grubbs Wells. She was married to Robert Hicks, who preceded her in death. Virgie was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church.

She is survived by— one daughter, Gale Hicks (Robert Wayne Cotton) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Twanna Logue (Alex), Robert Wayne Hicks (Amanda), Josh Hicks (Samantha), Johnny Hicks, Laura Hicks and Chad Jent; several great and great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Larry Wayne Hicks; three brothers, Eugene, Johnny and Lonnie Wells and one sister, Ruby Bryant.

Graveside services will be at 12:30 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. VISITATION will be from 10 AM – 12 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Interment will be in Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

