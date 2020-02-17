2 Shares

Virgil Anthony “Tony” Bunch, 61, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late John and Margaret Pedigo Bunch. He was retired from R. R. Donnelley’s and from Sky Hawk Express. He was a veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by 2 sons: Jonathan Brandon Bunch and Joshua Nathan Bunch; three grandchildren: Steven Anthony Bunch, Cody Bunch and Morgan Bunch; one sister Gail Ewing.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Rick Bunch.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, at the funeral home. Family has asked in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

