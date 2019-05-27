WCLU

Virginia Ann “Teeny” Butler

Virginia Ann “Teeny” Butler, age 88, of Horse Cave, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home.  She was a native of Northtown and was of the Baptist faith.  She collected dolls, planted flowers, worked cross-word puzzles, was a seamstress from her home and an avid UK basketball fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Amos & Lela Mae Forrest Bush; daughter, Brenda Nell Gossett Keith; sister, Dorothy Edna Bush Locke and one nephew, Edward Amos “Buck” West.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Gail Gossett Butler (John) of Bardstown and son, William Gilbert “Will” Butler, Jr. of Horse Cave;  son-in-law, David Keith; four grandchildren, Dinah Tamar Butler of Louisville; Jean Ann Butler Roberts (Phillip) of Bardstown; Dana Renee Keith of Smiths Grove, and David Neal Keith Jr. (Jolene) of Park City; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Concord Cemetery in Bonnieville.  Visitation at Winn Funeral on Tuesday, the 28th, from 5-8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

