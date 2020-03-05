0 Shares

Virginia Arrington Robertson, 93 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

She was a daughter of the late Dewey and Lettie Sprinkle Arrington and wife of the late Charles Patrick Robertson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Lane, a grandson, Lee Shortt; two sons-in-law, Tommy Yates and Buddy Lane. Virginia was of the Baptist faith and a housewife.

Her survivors include five daughters, Connie Yates, Nancy Wilson (Jody), Charlene Tester (Tom), Debbie Monk (Kris), Jennifer White (Billy); nine grandchildren, Mark William Yates, Missy Hackett, Josh Lane, Erick Wilson, Patrick Wilson, Michael Tester, Mary Elizabeth Tester, Cory Monk, Suzanne White; ten great grandchildren, Bennett Young, Jemma Tester, Katyln and Madison Yates, Lauren and Alexandria Hackett, Gabriel Lane, Erica Vincent, Chaz Wilson, Bentley Wilson; one great great grandchild, Aria Vincent.

A private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104

Related