0 Shares

Virginia Beechboard Fowler, age 75 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville. Virginia was born on December 07, 1944 in Clay County, TN to the late Sheley and Reba Boles Beechboard. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by on sister, Frances Scott Ponder.

Survivors Include:

Three sons- Rick Clark of Georgia, David Fowler of Indiana, and Chris Poponi of Illinois

One Daughter- Patricia Odell of California

One Sister- Ann Cooper of Georgia and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Service:

Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Fitzgerald Cemetery in Celina, TN. Family requests visitation on Saturday, March 14th from 10 A.M. until 1 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home.

Related