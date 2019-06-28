0 Shares

VIRGINIA BROWN MABRY “GINNY” CARTER, 90, died on June 26, 2019 as a result of injuries suffered in a fire at her home in Fairfield, Alabama. Mrs. Carter was born in Birmingham, graduated from Fairfield High School and attended the University of Alabama. She later met and married the late Robert C. Carter while he was an attorney in the judge advocate general’s office at Keesler Air Force Base in Blioxi. Mississippi. They returned to his home in Glasgow, Kentucky and lived there until 1996, when she returned to her childhood home to care for her mother.

Mrs. Carter was a member of Garywood Assembly of God in Hueytown, Alabama and served in several ministries there. She was also a judge in the Assemblies of God Bible Quiz ministry from 1986 until her death, and was the oldest active official in that ministry. Along with her son Robert, she was on the staff of the Teen Bible Quiz National Finals tournament yearly since 2001.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her son, Robert Lee Carter II, originally from Glasgow; a brother-in-law, Ben Carter, and sister-in-law, Emily Touhy Carter, both of Spring, Texas; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Ollie Brown Mabry, and her mother, Martha Adkins Mabry, both of Fairfield; and twin sons, William and Sidney Carter, who died shortly after their birth in Glasgow.

A celebration of Ginny Carter’s life will be held Sunday, June 30, at Garywood Assembly of God, 2730 Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive, Hueytown, Alabama. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the service at 5. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Park City, Kentucky, at a day and time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Mrs. Carter’s name to the Assemblies of God Teen Bible Quiz Scholarship Fund, 1445 North Boonville Avenue, Springfield, Missouri 65802.