Virginia Joyce Waddle, age 81, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late William Riley Jaggers and the late Nellie Jaggers and wife of the late James Dillard Waddle. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson James Kyle Waddle, a sister Pernie Gardner and a brother Charles Delmer Jaggers.

She is survived by one daughter, Cathy Hawkins (Bro. Paul), Munfordville, KY; one son, James Allen “Jimmy” Waddle (Joyce Ann), Munfordville, KY; six grandchildren, Daniel Hawkins (Jessamyn), Andy Hawkins, Holli Butler (Caleb), Karisa Waddle, Faith Gaddie (Timmy), Aaron Gibson (Tammy); eight great grandchildren, Emily Grace Hawkins, Madelyn Claire Hawkins, Katie Danielle Hawkins, Lynli Butler, Annabelle Butler, Bradley Gibson, Erin Brooke Gibson, Danielle Evans; one sister, Barbara Jean Fryer, Louisville, KY; one sister-in-law, Thelma Church, Louisville, KY and a special friend Jane Wilson.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, August 2, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Paul C. Hawkins, Bro. Daniel Hawkins, Bro. Andy Hawkins and Bro Jimmy Miller officiating. Interment will be at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cub Run Cemetery c/o Sandra Thompson Gardner, P.O. Box 637, Munfordville, KY 42765 or Pine Grove Cemetery, c/o Randall Dennison, 3046 Bunnell Crossing Road, Horse Cave, KY 42749.