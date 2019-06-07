0 Shares

Virginia Lawrence, 78 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully with family at her side. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Chesteen and Mary France Cutliff and wife of the late Roland Preston Lawrence. She is preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Peggy Cole. Virginia spent her life in service to God alongside her husband, a retired Methodist Minister. She was a member of Smiths Grove Methodist Church, Methodist Women and the Butler County Homemakers and an avid crafter and seamstress.

Her survivors are her three children, Deborah Miles (David), Richard Lawrence (Tammy), Elizabeth Hogue (Brad); eight grandchildren, Lesleigh Lawrence, Michael Miles (Ashley), Aarica Martin (Cole), Richelle Peyton Lawrence (Gabe), Duran Ausbrooks (Monica), Jessica Haley (Jeremy), Jeff Dutton, Kelley Shilling (Jay), seven great grandchildren, Michael Richard Parker, Jackson Ausbrooks, Morgan Haley, Storm Dutton, Amara Dutton, Sophia Spinda, Taylor Haley; oen great great grandchild, Oliver Otterson; two sisters, Juanita Cole and Doris Gleason; four brothers, Bobby Cutliff, David Cutliff, Phillip Cutliff and Ronnie Cutliff; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 12 noon Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.