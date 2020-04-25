0 Shares

Virginia Lee (Geralds) Brown , 82, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday,

April 24th, at her home.

Virginia was born in Center Point, KY a daughter of

the late Nell (Ross) and Travis Geralds.

On January 24, 1957, she married Jack Brown, who precedes her in death.

Virginia was a retired school teacher for the Monroe County School System

and a member of Germany Church of Christ.

Virginia is survived by a daughter, and son-in-law, Jennifer and Greg

Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Josh Turner, and wife,

Cassie, of Bowling Green, KY; and Jordan Turner, and wife, Leah, of Russell

Springs, KY; four great grandchildren, Eli Ross Turner, Neeley Jo Turner,

William Reed Turner, and Aiken James Turner.

Virginia is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Hagan, and husband, David,

of Tompkinsville, KY; Karen Smith, of Tompkinsville, KY; sister-in-law,

Margaret Geralds, of Tompkinsville, KY; brother-in-law, Chester Kerr, of

Tompkinsville, KY; Step Brothers, George Brandon, and Jimmy Brandon, both

of South Carolina; and Joe Brandon of Chicago, IL.

Details of the funeral service for Virginia Lee Brown will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Diabetes Association or

to Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, these may be mailed to

Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519, Tompkinsville, KY 42167.

